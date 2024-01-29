Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: "A lot of parents keep on giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things," advised PM Modi to all the parents.

    During 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a live session with parents, teachers, and children.  While addressing Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, PM Modi emphasised that the habit of comparison is ingrained in students' minds from childhood by families, and urged parents not to compare their children with others' achievements.

    He said, "A lot of parents keep on giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things. We have also seen that those parents who have not been very successful in their lives, have nothing to say or want to tell the world about their successes, and achievements, make the report card of their children as their visiting card. Whenever they meet someone, they will tell them the story of their children."

    "The 'running commentary' from parents, teachers or relatives drawing negative comparisons every now and then is detrimental to student's mental well-being.  It does more harm than good.   So, we must ensure to address the issues through a proper and heartfelt conversation with students rather than reducing their morale and confidence through inimical comparisons and talks," he added.

    He also emphasised the importance of having aspirational friends, calling them a boon. He exhorts them to concentrate on their own development rather than worrying about their accomplishments. The PM advises making the most of friends' assistance to strengthen areas of weakness and advance together towards achievement.

    PM Modi highlighted the importance of the relationship between teachers and students. He advised teachers to build a cosy environment and a good rapport with students right away in order to reduce test stress. The Prime Minister asserted that improving students' lives is the primary goal of teacher-student relationships.

    PM Modi also underscored the importance of challenges and healthy competition in life, stating that without them, life becomes dull.

     

