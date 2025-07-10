MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathimynation

Pappu Yadav Denied Stage at Bihar Protest; Tejashwi & Rahul Lead Mahagathbandhan Show

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 10 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Independent MP Pappu Yadav wasn’t allowed on the protest truck during the Mahagathbandhan rally against voter roll revision in Patna, Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi addressed the crowd. BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the 'Parivarwaadi Nawabs' for sidelining key leaders like Pappu and Kanhaiya Kumar.

