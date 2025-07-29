MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Pappu Yadav SLAMS BJP Govt with FIERCE Words

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 29 2025, 11:00 AM IST
MP Pappu Yadav in monsoon session tore into the central government, staying, 'Jitna aap Pakistan, utna aap Sanatana kar liye…' (The more you talk about Pakistan, the more you bring up Sanatana). Yadav further declared, 'Jis din aap Hindu-Muslim karna band kar denge, ek vote nahi jeet payenge', (The day you stop using Hindu-Muslim rhetoric, you won’t win a single vote) directly accusing the BJP of exploiting religious divides for electoral gain.

