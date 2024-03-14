Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    The Delhi CM expressed concern over the CAA's provision to grant Indian citizenship to minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, warning that it could result in a significant influx of minorities into the country, potentially straining resources and infrastructure.

    Amid the ongoing debate surrounding the notification of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Hindu refugees from Pakistan on Thursday (March 14) staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, expressing discontent over his recent remarks on the controversial law.

    On Wednesday, CM Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led central government for prioritizing the passage of the CAA over pressing economic issues, claiming it could have dire implications for the country, particularly in states like Assam.

    Responding to Kejriwal's comments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that individuals covered by the CAA had already sought refuge in India and would be granted citizenship, emphasizing that those arriving in the country by 2014 would qualify for citizenship.

    Under the Citizenship Amendment Act, migrants from six minority communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are eligible for citizenship if they arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. The act expedites citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities facing religious persecution in these countries.

