Caught on CAM: Burqa-Clad Gunmen Loot Gold Shop in Broad Daylight! Navi Mumbai Heist

Armed robbers disguised in burqas executed a daring daytime heist at a jewellery store in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, threatening staff at gunpoint and fleeing with gold ornaments in under 5 minutes. CCTV footage captures three burqa-clad men storming the shop while a fourth kept watch outside, sparking outrage over security lapses and disguise tactics.

