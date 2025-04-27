'Pehle to Chaukidar Ko Pakdenge na?': Swami Avimukteshwarananda Targets Govt | Pahalgam Attack
Swami Avimukteshwarananda raised tough questions for the Modi government after the Pahalgam terror attack. Highlighting that the attackers came from Pakistan, he demanded stronger action against terrorism and cross-border threats. His sharp remarks have sparked a new debate over India’s security strategy.
