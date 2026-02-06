North East Pulse | Meghalaya Illegal Coal Mine Blast: 18 Claimed, Others Trapped

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Feb 06 2026, 02:34 PM IST
At least 18 labourers' life were claimed and several others feared trapped after a powerful explosion rocked an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills on Thursday, February 5. Rescue teams are digging through debris as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announce relief packages and strict action against illegal mining.

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?