North East Pulse | Meghalaya Illegal Coal Mine Blast: 18 Claimed, Others Trapped

North East Pulse
At least 18 labourers' life were claimed and several others feared trapped after a powerful explosion rocked an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills on Thursday, February 5. Rescue teams are digging through debris as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announce relief packages and strict action against illegal mining.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:09
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing