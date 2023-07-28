Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

Discover the rare sighting of a majestic blue whale washed ashore at a beach in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. Witnessed by local villagers and fishermen, the 25-foot-long, five-ton creature captivates with its immense size. Amidst heavy rainfall in the region, the incident has sparked curiosity, as blue whales are seldom stranded on Andhra Pradesh's shores.

A rare and tragic incident occurred on Thursday as a majestic blue whale washed ashore at a beach in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The enormous deep-sea creature measured approximately 25 feet in length and weighed a staggering five tons. Local villagers and fishermen gathered at Meghavaram beach in Santabommali mandal to witness this extraordinary sight.

Local fishermen expressed surprise at the rarity of such an event in Andhra Pradesh, where blue whales rarely get stranded on the beaches. The incident took place amidst heavy rainfall across the state, with eight places, including Srikakulam, receiving 7cm of rain within 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, a low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is persisting, yet to escalate into a depression.

The weather system's influence is expected to bring moderate rain to various parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region. Due to the prevailing squally weather with wind speeds of 45-55 km per hour and gusts of up to 65 kmph over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea.

Blue whales are the largest creatures on Earth, weighing as much as 200 tons, equivalent to about 33 elephants. These magnificent creatures have a heart the size of a Volkswagen Beetle. The World Wildlife Federation (WWF) reveals that a blue whale's stomach can hold one ton of krill, and it requires about four tons of krill each day for sustenance. This awe-inspiring creature holds a significant place in the natural world and captivates the imagination of all those who encounter it.