India's First 155mm ATAGS Gun Ready for Battle — DRDO’s Big Leap!
India's first indigenous 155mm/52 calibre ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) is set to revolutionize battlefield power. Developed by DRDO with Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems, ATAGS boasts a 48 km range and high-powered BMCS Zone 7 firing capability. Project Director R.P. Pandey hailed it as a game-changer for the Indian Army. This marks a major milestone in India's defence self-reliance.
