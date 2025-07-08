GD Bakshi Exposes Pakistan’s Kargil Shame
Major General (Retd.) GD Bakshi exposed the Pakistani Army, recalling a Kargil War incident where Pakistan refused to claim its fallen soldiers. He described how India offered to return the bodies with dignity, but Pakistan disowned them. The revelation highlights the stark contrast in military ethics.
