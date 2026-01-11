MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Masood Azhar’s Shocking Claim: 'Over 1,000 People Ready to Sacrifice Against India'

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 11 2026, 07:09 PM IST
In a newly surfaced audio clip attributed to Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, he claims his group has thousands of motivated fighters ready for suicide missions to infiltrate India and attain shahadat. He says revealing the true number would shock global media. Authenticity of the recording is not independently verified.

