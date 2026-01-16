MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Mary Kom Vs Ex-Husband Row Gets Ugly: She Questions His ‘Sacrifice,’ He Hits Back

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 16 2026, 02:02 PM IST
Boxing legend Mary Kom’s personal feud with her ex-husband Onler Kom has gone public after she questioned his contributions during their marriage, saying 'he didn’t earn a single rupee' while she supported the family. Onler has strongly denied her claims, saying he made sacrifices too and challenged her to prove allegations.

