Mary Kom Vs Ex-Husband Row Gets Ugly: She Questions His ‘Sacrifice,’ He Hits Back
Boxing legend Mary Kom’s personal feud with her ex-husband Onler Kom has gone public after she questioned his contributions during their marriage, saying 'he didn’t earn a single rupee' while she supported the family. Onler has strongly denied her claims, saying he made sacrifices too and challenged her to prove allegations.
