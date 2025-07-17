Manipur’s Haofa Dog Gains National Attention

Haofa, a rare indigenous dog breed from Manipur’s Ukhrul district, is gaining national recognition for its loyalty and hunting skills. Once vital to the Tangkhul tribe, the pure strain survives in Phungcham village. Assam Rifles has begun training Haofas for service. Scientists from Imphal’s agriculture college have documented the breed and applied for national listing with NBAGR, aiming to preserve this cultural and genetic treasure.