North East Pulse | Manipur Entrepreneur Rita’s Modern Spin on Traditional Food Flavours

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 19 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Meet Nongthombam Rita, the unstoppable 45-year-old entrepreneur from Imphal’s Top Makha Leikai. What started as a small tea and snack stall outside her home is now Leimalen Foods—a thriving business putting a modern spin on Manipur’s traditional tastes. Rita’s journey took off after the Ningol Chakouba festival, inspiring her to innovate indigenous snacks like the ever-popular 'Chakhao Gulla,' a healthy black rice delicacy.

