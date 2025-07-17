Mangaluru Wall Collapse Wrecks Vehicles Amid Heavy Rain
In Mangaluru, Karnataka, continuous rainfall led to a compound wall collapse, severely damaging several two-wheelers parked nearby. No casualties were reported, but residents expressed concern over poor drainage and infrastructure. Authorities have begun clearing debris and assessing damage. More rains are expected as monsoon intensifies across coastal Karnataka.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing