    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman said two suspects have allegedly admitted to having sex with the girls. The six accused have been identified as Junaid, Suhail, Arif, Hafeez, Kareemuddin and Chhotu.

    Sep 15, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    Six suspects have been arrested in the gangrape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters who were found hanging from a tree in the Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday evening. 

    According to Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman, the post-mortem is underway in the presence of the victims' family. This, after rumours were floated on Wednesday claiming that the autopsy had been rushed through by the police. The rumours resulted in locals staging protests and blocking roads. 

    Two of the suspects have allegedly admitted to having sex with the girls. The six accused have been identified as Junaid, Suhail, Arif, Hafeez, Kareemuddin and Chhotu.

    SP Sanjiv Suman told media persons that, based on preliminary findings, the two sisters were "lured to the spot by the suspects after which they established sexual relations with the girls." Thereafter, the initial probe suggests that the girls wanted to get married. The police claimed that the suspects allegedly killed the sisters following an argument.

    Meanwhile, Opposition parties have demanded strict action against the accused persons.

