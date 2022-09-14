Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Video of kids sitting in the open boot of a moving car goes viral; Netizens loads with criticism

    A video of three kids sitting in an open boot on a moving car in Hyderabad is going viral on the internet. Social media users have loaded the comments section with criticism against the parents.

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

    The internet has become an essential resource in our daily life. From collecting pieces of information to keeping ourselves entertained to even informing the authorities about unlawful incidents, the internet plays a significant role.

    Recently, a video of three kids sitting in an open boot on a moving car in Hyderabad has gone viral and caught the attention of Cyberabad Traffic Police. After the video made its way to the net, the cops were later able to recognise the driver and issued an E-Challan for the unlawful action.

    In the shocking video, three children can be seen sitting unrestrained in an open boot of a white hatchback car moving on the roads of Hyderabad. It is clear from the video that all the seats inside the car are occupied, with two passengers sitting in the front and three sitting in the backseat. Take a look at the shocking video:

    The horrible video was shared on a Twitter page named 'Soncho Zara' with a caption that said how irresponsible the parents are to make kids sit in an open boot of a moving car. The tweet also tagged the Hyderabad police's official Twitter handle. The video has gathered 12,000 views from the time it was shared online.

    Taking note of the video, authorities of the Cyberabad Traffic Police were able to identify the registration number of the car and E-Challaned the driver for his unlawful action. The police also thanked the user for joining hands with Cyberabad Traffic Police to improve road safety.

    Netizens expressed their criticism of the unlawful action in the comment section. People were also divided on claiming that a fine was not enough for such an offence. A user said to arrest the parents for putting the kids' lives in danger, while another user said the driver's license should also be suspended along with a fine. However, there were also people who claimed that the parents would be left with a fine and warning as they could have done it at the children’s request.

