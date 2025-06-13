PM Modi Meets Lone Survivor of Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash
PM Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital to meet the sole survivor of the Air India crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh on Jun 13. The tragic crash killed 241 onboard and 28 on the ground. Modi called the incident 'heartbreaking beyond words.' Rescue and investigation teams continue operations as global aviation experts join the probe into the Boeing 787 crash.
