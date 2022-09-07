Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Boy stuns netizens by creating makeshift bulldozer with wooden sticks

    A video of a young boy using a makeshift bulldozer made up of just wooden sticks is going viral. Social media users have been praising him for his incredible innovation.

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    Many people around the world amaze us with their unique and mind-blowing innovations. We always come across with their innovative invention videos, and some can really leave us spellbound after watching them.

    Now one such video of a young boy using a makeshift bulldozer made up of just wooden sticks is going viral, and netizens can't stop themselves from hailing the boy for his incredible innovation.

    In the viral video, a young boy can be seen sitting on a wooden stick-made makeshift bulldozer. The bulldozer is not just a structure, but it functions perfectly. The boy can be seen pulling levers in the wooden stick-made makeshift bulldozer, and the machine surprisingly digs up mud and puts the mud in another place. The boy can be seen comfortably sitting on the wooden seat he made for his unique makeshift bulldozer. Take a look at the mind-blowing video:

    The eye-popping video was shared on a Twitter page named Engineering Inventions and captioned the video by saying engineering with a thumbs-up emoji. However, the date and location of the video are still unknown, and netizens are left eye-popped after watching the video. The 30-second video has gathered 2 million views and around 60K likes in just four days of being online.

    A user expressed that he couldn't even believe his eyes after watching it, while another said the boy's innovation is just mind-blowing. A third user said the boy is talented, and one should recognise him so that he gets all support to grow his talent. Another said the video is awe-inspiring, and the boy deserves a big applause. Another user praised the boy for his unique innovation and wished him and asked him to keep the telent in him to grow. Many users loaded the comment section with eye-popping, love and heart emojis.

