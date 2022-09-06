Watch: Patient collapses during consultation; doctor's quick reaction saves his life

A video of a doctor saving a man's life, who suffered a heart attack during consultation, has been going viral. Internet cannot stop praising the doctor’s immediate reaction that helped save the man’s life.

There are tons of videos that show doctors saving the lives of their patients at the right time. We always thank them for their incredible and quick decisions. Now one more such life-saving video is going viral over the internet.

A video of one Dr Arjun Adnaik from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district saving a man's life is going viral; netizens cannot stop themselves from praising the doctor for his quick response. The doctor's vital decision to give CPR to the patient was helpful in retrieving his life.

In the viral video, a patient accompanied by another man can be seen sitting in front of the doctor. The patient can be seen talking to the doctor, and suddenly the patient starts to experience dizziness and collapses backwards. Seeing this doctor rushes to the patient and performs CPR by giving mild thumps on the patient's chest with his fist.

Within a few seconds, the man regains consciousness and sits upright. The doctor then walks back to his chair and continues with his consultation. Take a look at the nerve-chilling video:

The video was shared by Dhananjay Mahadik, BJP Spokesperson, on his Twitter handle and explained in the caption that Dr Arjun Adnaik, who is one of the best cardiologists in Kolhapur, saves the man's life. He also added that he applauds such honourable and virtuous heroes for performing their duties honestly and efficiently.

The video has gathered 124.2K views, and around 8K likes in just one day of being online. Netizens showered praises for the doctor's timely and efficient action. A user said hats off to the efficient doctor, while another said the man was lucky enough to get a doctor beside him at the crucial hour.

However, many of the users praised the doctor for his quick response, while a few others were surprised to see the doctor's CPR method and claimed the video was staged. A user who claims to be a doctor said the video is nothing but just a publicity gimmick, while another said the kind of chest thumps the doctor is giving wouldn't help in such a situation. Another user said during his CPR training period, he was asked to start the circulation by pushing much harder, and after looking at this video, he finds it strange and hard to believe.

