Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Patient collapses during consultation; doctor's quick reaction saves his life

    A video of a doctor saving a man's life, who suffered a heart attack during consultation, has been going viral. Internet cannot stop praising the doctor’s immediate reaction that helped save the man’s life.

    Watch Patient collapses during consultation; doctor's quick reaction saves his life-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 8:47 PM IST

    There are tons of videos that show doctors saving the lives of their patients at the right time. We always thank them for their incredible and quick decisions. Now one more such life-saving video is going viral over the internet.

    A video of one Dr Arjun Adnaik from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district saving a man's life is going viral; netizens cannot stop themselves from praising the doctor for his quick response. The doctor's vital decision to give CPR to the patient was helpful in retrieving his life.

    ALSO READ: Hamster plays real-life Super Mario, netizens delighted | Watch

    In the viral video, a patient accompanied by another man can be seen sitting in front of the doctor. The patient can be seen talking to the doctor, and suddenly the patient starts to experience dizziness and collapses backwards. Seeing this doctor rushes to the patient and performs CPR by giving mild thumps on the patient's chest with his fist.

    Within a few seconds, the man regains consciousness and sits upright. The doctor then walks back to his chair and continues with his consultation. Take a look at the nerve-chilling video:

    The video was shared by Dhananjay Mahadik, BJP Spokesperson, on his Twitter handle and explained in the caption that Dr Arjun Adnaik, who is one of the best cardiologists in Kolhapur, saves the man's life. He also added that he applauds such honourable and virtuous heroes for performing their duties honestly and efficiently.

    The video has gathered 124.2K views, and around 8K likes in just one day of being online. Netizens showered praises for the doctor's timely and efficient action. A user said hats off to the efficient doctor, while another said the man was lucky enough to get a doctor beside him at the crucial hour.

    However, many of the users praised the doctor for his quick response, while a few others were surprised to see the doctor's CPR method and claimed the video was staged. A user who claims to be a doctor said the video is nothing but just a publicity gimmick, while another said the kind of chest thumps the doctor is giving wouldn't help in such a situation. Another user said during his CPR training period, he was asked to start the circulation by pushing much harder, and after looking at this video, he finds it strange and hard to believe.

    ALSO READ: Northeast Frontier Railway reacts to viral video of workers mishandling parcels at Guwahati station

    ALSO READ: Watch: Brave elephant frees itself from 14 lionesses; netizens react

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 8:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajnath Singh scripted history in Mongolia; here's how

    Rajnath Singh scripts history in Mongolia; here's how

    Seven Important Mandals Of Pune To Celebrate Ganesh Festival In Kashmir In 2023-snt

    Seven Important Mandals Of Pune To Celebrate Ganesh Festival In Kashmir In 2023

    Devendra Fadnavis eyes Sharad Pawar's Baramati; says it is a part of 'Mission Maharashtra' - adt

    Devendra Fadnavis eyes Sharad Pawar's Baramati; says it is a part of 'Mission Maharashtra'

    Delhi govt launches 'Mega Decongestion Project'; here's everything you need to know - adt

    AAP led-Delhi govt launches 'Mega Decongestion Project'; here's everything you need to know

    Delhi BJP leaders call for signature campaign to remove Manish Sisodia from AAP government AJR

    Delhi BJP leaders call for signature campaign to remove Manish Sisodia from AAP government

    Recent Stories

    Rajnath Singh scripted history in Mongolia; here's how

    Rajnath Singh scripts history in Mongolia; here's how

    Not Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma went on a breakfast date with someone else drb

    Not Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma went on a breakfast date with someone else

    tennis rafael Nadal hints at long break after US Open 2022 exit; but fans optimistic about 'see you next year' promise snt

    Nadal hints at long break after US Open exit; but fans optimistic about 'see you next year' promise

    Navy third stealth frigate 'Taragiri' to be launched on September 11

    Navy's third stealth frigate 'Taragiri' to be launched on September 11

    Hollywood Venice Film Festival Olivia Wilde Harry Styles stun in Gucci for Dont Worry Darling Premiere drb

    Venice Film Festival: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles stun in Gucci for Don’t Worry Darling Premiere

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon