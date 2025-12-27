MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Killings of Hindus in Bangladesh: 12 Arrested in Kolkata for Protesting Outside Dy High Commission

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 27 2025, 06:03 PM IST
Twelve pro-Hindu activists were arrested for protesting against the atrocities being committed against minorities in Bangladesh on December 26. Pro-Hindu activists carried out a rally and sat outside the Bangladesh Dy High Commission office in Kolkata, were produced before the Alipore Police Court.

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?