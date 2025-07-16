Kerala Cops Clash with Yuva Morcha: Water Cannons on BJP Protesters
Water cannons were used by Kerala Police to disperse BJP Yuva Morcha protesters outside the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office. The youth wing accused the ruling CPIM of corruption in appointing sanitation workers. Protesters demanded the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran. The clash turned intense, drawing sharp political reactions across Kerala.
