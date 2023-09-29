Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Pro-Kannada and farmer groups in Karnataka called for a statewide bandh on September 29, protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amid drought concerns. Tensions escalated as protesters held a mock funeral procession targeting Congress MLAs and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. Karnataka Police intervened to maintain order.
     

    On Friday, the Cauvery dispute escalated further when the Praveen Shetty faction of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) organized a symbolic funeral procession involving Congress MLAs in power and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin.

    The state of Karnataka is currently experiencing a statewide bandh on September 29, called for by pro-Kannada and farmer groups. They are protesting against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, citing drought-like conditions in several districts. This marks the second strike in Bengaluru, following the bandh on September 26. Karnataka Police have been deployed throughout the state to manage protestors and prevent potential law and order disturbances.

    Cauvery Row: Karnataka bandh garners BJP's full support

    In the ongoing Cauvery water dispute, tensions flared on Friday as members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), led by district president Mahantesh, organized a mock funeral procession. The procession symbolically targeted ruling Congress MLAs and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

    Reports suggest that Karnataka Police attempted to halt the protest, but demonstrators persisted in their agitation. To maintain law and order in the city, a substantial police presence has been deployed near the protest locations.

