Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cauvery Row: Karnataka bandh garners BJP's full support

    In a resounding display of solidarity, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has thrown the party's full support behind the state bandh called by various pro-Kannada organizations in protest of the Cauvery water issue. The support from the BJP comes as the Karnataka government grapples with mounting challenges surrounding the contentious Cauvery river waters.
     

    Cauvery Row: Karnataka bandh garners BJP's full support
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 2:35 PM IST


    Addressing the media in Hubballi, Bommai emphasized that the struggle for Cauvery water remains unwavering, and as long as this battle continues, the BJP will be firmly entrenched in the fight. He also made pointed remarks regarding the recent order to release 3,000 cusecs of water, expressing regret that a more compelling argument was not presented earlier to prevent the release of such a substantial volume of water.
    Unprecedented outrage over Cauvery water, 1 lakh letters written in blood to be sent to PM Modi

    Bommai's assertion underscores the gravity of the situation, as he highlights that the water has already flowed, Tamil Nadu has breached tribunal orders, and a severe crisis for drinking water has emerged. In this trying time, the government's duty is to safeguard the well-being of its citizens, whether it pertains to the Cauvery or Krishna rivers.

    Furthermore, Bommai criticized the government's response to the drought in North Karnataka, lamenting the lack of adequate relief for distressed farmers. He juxtaposed this with past instances where his party, the BJP, provided double compensation to farmers during floods, underscoring the current administration's perceived shortcomings in comparison.

    Regarding the ongoing political landscape, Bommai acknowledged the Congress's struggle and the so-called "Operation Hasta", an attempt to woo back former MLAs. However, he maintained that this operation would not yield dividends for the Congress party.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unprecedented outrage over Cauvery water, 1 lakh letters written in blood to be sent to PM Modi

    Unprecedented outrage over Cauvery water, 1 lakh letters written in blood to be sent to PM Modi

    Karnataka bandh: What all services are open and closed?; check details vkp

    Karnataka bandh: What all services are open and closed?; check details

    Bengaluru: Here's how you can book auto through Metro Mitra app at Jayanagar metro vkp

    Bengaluru: Here's how you can book auto through Metro Mitra app at Jayanagar metro

    Stop Protesting For Cauvery, Save Kodagu from Resorts: Environmentalist Muttanna vkp

    Stop Protesting For Cauvery, Save Kodagu from Resorts: Environmentalist Muttanna

    Cauvery water dispute: 2 days bandh in Karnataka to cause loss of Rs 4000 crores vkp

    Cauvery water dispute: 2 days bandh in Karnataka to cause loss of Rs 4000 crores

    Recent Stories

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 HUGE discounts on Moto Razr 40 iQOO Neo 7 Redmi Note 12 Realme Narzo N55 more gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: HUGE discounts on Moto Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7, Realme Narzo N55 & more

    One year of Kantara: Full video of Rishabh Shetty's 'Varaha Roopam' to release on THIS date rkn

    One year of Kantara: Full video of Rishabh Shetty's 'Varaha Roopam' to release on THIS date

    football ISL 2023-24: Feel like we lost 2 points, says unhappy Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera after draw to Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Feel like we lost 2 points, says unhappy Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera after draw to Mumbai City FC

    Unprecedented outrage over Cauvery water, 1 lakh letters written in blood to be sent to PM Modi

    Unprecedented outrage over Cauvery water, 1 lakh letters written in blood to be sent to PM Modi

    9 lesser known facts about Sabarimala Ayyappa temple anr

    9 lesser known facts about Sabarimala Ayyappa temple

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon