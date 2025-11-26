Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Pakistan Over Ram Temple Flag-Hoisting Remark
Reacting to Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said Pakistan is 'panicking' as its economy sinks while India rises as the world’s third-largest economy. On opposition remarks over SIR, she said the nation wants 'sanitisation from infiltrators,' comparing them to cancer that must be removed.
