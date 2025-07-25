Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member
Renowned actor and politician Kamal Haasan has officially taken oath as a Member of Rajya Sabha, marking a significant milestone in his career. Known for his versatile contributions to cinema as well as his active political engagement, Haasan’s induction into the upper house of Parliament is being viewed as a major development in Indian politics.
