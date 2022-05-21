'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks questioning the attitude of the Indian Foreign Service.

During an interaction in London on Friday, Rahul said: "I was talking to bureaucrats from Europe and they said the Indian Foreign Service has completely changed and will not listen to anything. They are arrogant. Now they just tell us what orders they are getting, there is no conversation; you cannot do that."

Reacting to the Wayanad MP's remarks, Jaishankar took to Twitter to say: "Yes, the Indian Foreign Service has changed. Yes, they follow the orders of the Government. Yes, they counter the arguments of others. No, it is not called Arrogance. It is called Confidence. And it is called defending National Interest."

BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi

The BJP on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for equating the situation in India with that of Pakistan. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "We know that Rahul Gandhi does not have the habit of reading up. Since the time India became independent, whichever government may have been in power, democracy prevailed. In Pakistan, in the 75 years since its independence, the majority of the years it was under a dictatorship. India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is today providing guidance to the entire world, be it over the environment or terrorism or vaccination supply. How can Rahul Gandhi compare India with a 'terroristan' like Pakistan?"