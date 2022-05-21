Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks questioning the attitude of the Indian Foreign Service. 

    May 21, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks questioning the attitude of the Indian Foreign Service. 

    During an interaction in London on Friday, Rahul said: "I was talking to bureaucrats from Europe and they said the Indian Foreign Service has completely changed and will not listen to anything. They are arrogant. Now they just tell us what orders they are getting, there is no conversation; you cannot do that."

    Reacting to the Wayanad MP's remarks, Jaishankar took to Twitter to say: "Yes, the Indian Foreign Service has changed. Yes, they follow the orders of the Government. Yes, they counter the arguments of others. No, it is not called Arrogance. It is called Confidence. And it is called defending National Interest."

    BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi

    The BJP on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for equating the situation in India with that of Pakistan. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "We know that Rahul Gandhi does not have the habit of reading up. Since the time India became independent, whichever government may have been in power, democracy prevailed. In Pakistan, in the 75 years since its independence, the majority of the years it was under a dictatorship. India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is today providing guidance to the entire world, be it over the environment or terrorism or vaccination supply. How can Rahul Gandhi compare India with a 'terroristan' like Pakistan?"

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Top Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Must See

    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi
    India News

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl
    India News

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B
    Defence

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B