Indore Water Tragedy: Minister Promises Free Treatment, Rs 2 Lakh Aid to Families of Dead

Indore, Madhya Pradesh | Four people died in Indore due to contaminated water, and more than 149 people have been hospitalised. Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya says, 'I cannot comment on the number of deaths at this time... However, we will provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who have died. We are providing treatment to all the patients. We have deployed five ambulances... The number of patients arriving has decreased since yesterday. ​​Since last night, 60 patients have arrived, and more than half have received primary treatment and been sent home. Those whose condition is serious have been sent to the hospital. We have made 100 beds available at Arvind Hospital and allocated an entire 100-bed ward at MY Hospital... Some children have been sent to Chacha Nehru Hospital...'

