‘Shah Rukh Khan Should Apologise’: Chief Imam On KKR Picking Bangladeshi Player
Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation reacted strongly in New Delhi after KKR selected a Bangladeshi cricketer in the IPL auction. He questioned Shah Rukh Khan’s silence on alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and demanded an apology along with a public statement condemning the incidents.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing