IIT Baba Unveils New Look at Maha Kumbh, Breaks Down in Emotional Interview

As the Maha Kumbh continues, IIT Baba, who had been missing for a few days, has come back into the limelight. The long-haired, bearded seer now sports a clean-shaven look and modern attire, resembling a monk. When asked if it was an act of penance, Abhay Singh, popularly known as IIT Baba, explained that he shaves every 2-3 months. During an emotional interview, he revealed how he dealt with domestic violence. He also said, 'When I blabber, I talk to the nature. If a bird talks to nature, no one calls it crazy.'