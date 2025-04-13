user
user icon

How Judge McCardie’s Bias in O’Dwyer’s Case Was Exposed in British Parliament | Kesari Chapter 2

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 13, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Authors Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, co-writers of The Case That Shook the Empire, share how English Judge McCardie blatantly favored Sir Michael O'Dwyer during the infamous defamation trial against Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair. McCardie was called out in British Parliament, exposing the systemic injustices of the colonial legal system. Find out how this historic case became a turning point in India's fight for independence and revealed the atrocities committed by the British Raj.

