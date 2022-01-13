Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

At least three people were killed, and over 20 people were left injured after the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday (January 13). According to the Indian Railways, 12 coaches of the train have been impacted, with reports suggesting a possibility of a crack in the railway tracks, which might have caused the accident.

The train, which started from Rajasthan's Bikaner, was heading to Assam's Guwahati via Patna when the accident took place near Maynaguri around 5.15 pm today.

Dramatic footage captured by locals shows the extent of damage, where a number of boogies can be seen overturned due to the impact of the derailment. Visuals show a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks, even as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers. "We felt a sudden jerk, following which several bogies overturned," a passenger on board said.

There were a total of 1,200 passengers on board, including 308 who boarded the train from Bikaner. Rajesh Kumar, Chief Reservation supervisor, Patna junction, said, "98 passengers boarded the train from Patna junction and three people from Mokama and two people from Bakhtiarpur."

Indian Railways' DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with the accident relief train and medical van. NDRF and SDRF teams, cutting equipment, ambulances and food materials were also mobilised. About 30-35 ambulances reached the spot around 5:30 pm. All injured were rushed to Jalpaigudi District Hospital and New Moinagudi District hospital. Rescue work is almost complete, the Indian Railways confirmed.

Following the incident, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, "I've spoken with PM Modi and apprised him about the rescue operations. I'm personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the tragic accident. In a tweet, the TMC supremo said, "Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal, are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention as early as possible."

Meanwhile, a high-level Commissioner Railway Safety inquiry has been ordered in the derailment. Indian Railways also announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakhs for deceased, Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

After the accident, the Indian Railways have issued helpline numbers. The helpline numbers are:

1. Patna junction - 9341506016

2. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn- 7388898100

3. Danapur 7759070004

4. Sonpur 9771429999