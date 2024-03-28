Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Gates' remarks comes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the importance of technological innovation in shaping India's future trajectory.

    A momentous interaction is on the horizon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage in a dialogue with technologist and philanthropist Bill Gates on Friday (March 29). It is reportedly said that the meeting promises to delve deep into India's progress and strategic approach in the realms of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital payments.

    During this encounter, the esteemed leaders will explore a wide array of topics encompassing the digital revolution, AI integration, advancements in healthcare, education, agricultural innovations, women empowerment initiatives (Nari Shakti), climate change initiatives, and governance strategies.

    Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West

    India has made significant strides in recent years in the domains of artificial intelligence and digital payments, positioning itself as a frontrunner in technological innovation.

    Gates' remarks comes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the importance of technological innovation in shaping India's future trajectory.

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
    Lifestyle

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG
    Entertainment

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA
    Entertainment

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf
    Entertainment

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf
    Entertainment

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Must See

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp
    Karnataka

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle
    India News

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)