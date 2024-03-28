Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West

    In 2004, Govinda made a foray into politics by contesting from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket, where he earned the title of a "giant-slayer" by defeating BJP's Ram Naik. However, he later withdrew from the party and took a hiatus from political engagements.

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Govinda on Thursday (March 28) made headlines by aligning himself with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena party. Govinda is likely to be fielded from Mumbai North West as he makes a comeback to politics after a hiatus. 

    In 2004, Govinda made a foray into politics by contesting from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket, where he earned the title of a "giant-slayer" by defeating BJP's Ram Naik. However, he later withdrew from the party and took a hiatus from political engagements.

    Liquor scare at Delhi court: Man detained for bringing alcohol during Arvind Kejriwal's hearing

    Expressing his gratitude, Govinda said, "Joining Shiv Sena is a divine opportunity. Initially, I had no intentions of re-entering politics."

    He made this declaration during his official entry into the party by Eknath Shinde. Reflecting on the transformation under Eknath Shinde's leadership, Govinda commended the enhanced cleanliness and overall improvement in Mumbai. He also highlighted his family's longstanding association with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

    While Govinda evaded questions regarding his potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Eknath Shinde emphasized that the actor's entry into the party was unconditional.

    Bollywood inspiration: Lion cubs at Nandankanan Zoo named Amar, Akbar, Anthony; check details

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate vkp

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins BJP after quitting Congress anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins BJP after quitting Congress

    Liquor scare at Delhi court: Man detained for bringing alcohol during Arvind Kejriwal's hearing AJR

    Liquor scare at Delhi court: Man detained for bringing alcohol during Arvind Kejriwal's hearing

    Karnataka: Pet parrots charged Rs 444 from Bengaluru to Mysuru in KSRTC rkn

    Karnataka: Pet parrots charged Rs 444 from Bengaluru to Mysuru in KSRTC

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate vkp

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins BJP after quitting Congress anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins BJP after quitting Congress

    Sonali Raut HOT SEXY photos: 6 times the actress showed off her bikini body RKK

    Sonali Raut HOT SEXY photos: 6 times the actress showed off her bikini body

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon