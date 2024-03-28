Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West

In 2004, Govinda made a foray into politics by contesting from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket, where he earned the title of a "giant-slayer" by defeating BJP's Ram Naik. However, he later withdrew from the party and took a hiatus from political engagements.

Bollywood actor Govinda on Thursday (March 28) made headlines by aligning himself with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena party. Govinda is likely to be fielded from Mumbai North West as he makes a comeback to politics after a hiatus.

Expressing his gratitude, Govinda said, "Joining Shiv Sena is a divine opportunity. Initially, I had no intentions of re-entering politics."

He made this declaration during his official entry into the party by Eknath Shinde. Reflecting on the transformation under Eknath Shinde's leadership, Govinda commended the enhanced cleanliness and overall improvement in Mumbai. He also highlighted his family's longstanding association with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

While Govinda evaded questions regarding his potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Eknath Shinde emphasized that the actor's entry into the party was unconditional.

