Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

No government should interfere in the customs and religious practices of any faith said Lok Sabha member and Indian Union Muslim League leader ET Mohammed Basheer. Speaking exclusively to Asianet Newsable, Basheer said that the Hijab controversy could have been avoided.

"The government need not interfere in customs and religious practices of faith. That is their constitutional right. Article 25 of the Constitution states that you have the right to pursue your faith. Similarly, there is Article 21 which pertains to the freedom of an individual. They are curtailing these two constitutional provisions. Why should they do it," the Member of Parliament asked.

"There are different kinds of customs and practices. This (Hijab controversy) is an unwanted thing created by that particular institution. In Mandya, this happened in a government college. The government must give due consideration to constitutional provisions. But they totally ignored it," Basheer said.

"When things go in such a direction, you will always have some elements trying to fish in troubled waters. We are emotional about the incident. But IUML took a stand that we will stick with the Constitution and at the same time we will be very, very careful that this issue does not flare up in other states," Basheer added.

When asked if the issue was been conflagrated, the IUML leader said, "If you look back at the true cause of all major communal riots in India, you will find small excuses behind them."

Stating that one needed to foresee the consequences of their actions in the future. "When you took a step, you need to foresee what is going to happen or what will be the consequences.'

