    Karnataka Congress MLA contradicts Priyanka, says no hijab leads to rape

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra endorses that women have the liberty to wear what they want, but her own party leaders seem to have an entirely different yet regressive view on the matter.

    Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan contradicts Priyanka says no hijab leads to rape
    yacoob md
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
    Even as the controversy over the wearing of Hijab continues to remain the talking point across the country, Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan made an outlandish statement wherein he said that the country was witnessing a large number of rapes because the women were not using a hijab or a burqa.

    Talking to media persons during his North Karnataka tour, the Chamrajpet MLA said, "Once girls mature, to hide their beauty they are kept in the veil (Hijab). In India, the rape rate is the highest, and what is the reason for this? It is because they (other women) are not in 'Goshe Parde' (Burka and Hijab or veil).' 

    Zameer is not the first political leader to make such misogynistic remarks blaming women's attire for men going astray and harassing them.

    Four days ago, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary MP Renukacharya made a regressive statement that women should not wear attire that 'excite and provoke men'. 

    The retrograde statement and analogy by Zameer is going viral on social media and is causing embarrassment to Congress. Many activists have also criticized his remarks. 

    Not just these two leaders, earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Janendra had earlier landed in controversy when he victim shamed the Mysuru gang rape case. He questioned why the victim had to go to Chamundi Hills (spot) after dark. He then went on to state that because of the incident, the opposition will rape him.

    Minister KS Eshwarappa, who is not new to such a situation, has once made a controversial comment when a female reporter asked him for his response about a rape incident. He told her, 'What can the opposition do if you are raped?' Eshwarappa had to tender an apology then.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
