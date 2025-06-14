Ahmedabad Air India AI171 Crash: From Takeoff to PM Modi's Visit, Minute-by-Minute Breakdown
Here is the timeline of the Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, from takeoff at 1:38 PM to PM Modi’s site visit. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, went down in the Meghani Nagar area. This video captures every key moment, boarding, crash, rescue opration, political reactions, and condolences by top leaders.
