    Karnataka hijab row: Despite HC's order, students being sent to school with hijab

    After Karnataka High Court made an observation that no religious symbols must be displayed at schools and colleges, students studying at Vidya Sagar School in Bengaluru are seen coming with hijab and burka. It is said once they enter the classroom, they are removed.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
    In the backdrop of the Karnataka High Court's verdict that no religious symbols must be displayed in schools and colleges, students are being sent to schools with hijab and burka. The students while entering the class are removing the symbols and entering.

    Students at Vidya Sagar school in Chandra Layout School are seen entering with their hijab and burka on. No student was stopped and questioned at the entrance. Meanwhile, reports are coming in that students studying in schools in Shivamogga, Tumkur, Udupi and Mysuru were also seen coming with religious symbols but before entering the class had to remove their hijab and burka.

    On Saturday, parents protested before Vidya Sagar school in Bengaluru alleging that a teacher had made a derogatory remark on hijab on the blackboard and asked students to remove hijab. Education department officials rushed to spot and controlled the situation.

    After the hijab row escalated to national level, some students filed a writ petition in Karnataka HC seeking permission that they should be allowed to attend class with hijab. After hearing the argument and counterargument, the court observed that until the final verdict is out, no religious symbols must be displayed in schools and colleges. At Mandya when a teacher also walked in with a burka, she was asked by the management to follow the court order and then allowed inside.

    At Belagavi, parents had accompanied their children to government school. When the school asked that the child should remove the burka and hijab, the parent reportedly told them that their children will remove the burka but will continue wearing hijab. The teachers are convincing the parents to follow the court order.

    Amidst this controversy, the PFI reportedly had put up a poster with the headline 'Save Republic' at a school. Authorities, sensing trouble, have removed it. Meanwhile, police have been deployed across all the schools to ensure there is no law and order situation.

