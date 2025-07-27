Torch Rally in Dhemaji, Demands Evictions of Suspected ‘Bangla Settlers’
Thousands of Assamese and tribal people held a torchlight march in Dhemaji district, Assam, on July 25. They chanted slogans like 'Bangladeshi Hosiar' ('Bangladeshis beware') and 'Bangladeshi Go Back', supporting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s eviction drive against suspected Bangladeshi Muslim settlers in forest and government lands. Protestors demanded that all such suspected settlers vacate Dhemaji within 15 days, threatening to take action if their ultimatum was not met.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:33
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing