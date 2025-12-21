Delhi Air Quality Plunges Into Severe Smog, Minister Orders Crackdown on Polluters

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Sunday, with AQI crossing into the severe category and dense grey smog shrouding the city. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an AQI of 401 by evening, with no immediate relief in sight. Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has ordered action against non-compliant industrial and construction units to curb emissions. Experts say weather conditions, including low temperatures, high humidity and calm winds, are trapping pollutants close to the ground, worsening the situation.

