CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

The Communist Party of India-Marxist's intolerance to political opposition was on full display when the Democratic Youth Federation of India's Kurunthodi unit in Maniyur, North Kerala, protested against alleged remarks made by state Congress president K Sudhakaran.

Following the murder of SFI activist Dheeraj at the Government Engineering College in Munnar recently, Sudhakaran had flayed the CPM for celebrating the Thiruvananthapuram district party conference by organizing a mega Thiruvathira (traditional Kerala dance). More than 500 women cadres danced to the tune of a song praising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Left Democratic Front government to commemorate the party conference.

Sudhakaran flayed the Communist party for shedding crocodile tears over the killing of Dheeraj. Infuriated by these remarks, DYFI cadres put up a poster of Sudharakan on a pole. The writing on it urged comrades to step on a pile of mud left below the poster and to stomp on Sudhakaran’s face to register their protest.

