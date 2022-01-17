  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Jan 17, 2022, 8:29 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    The Communist Party of India-Marxist's intolerance to political opposition was on full display when the Democratic Youth Federation of India's Kurunthodi unit in Maniyur, North Kerala, protested against alleged remarks made by state Congress president K Sudhakaran.

    Following the murder of SFI activist Dheeraj at the Government Engineering College in Munnar recently, Sudhakaran had flayed the CPM for celebrating the Thiruvananthapuram district party conference by organizing a mega Thiruvathira (traditional Kerala dance). More than 500 women cadres danced to the tune of a song praising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Left Democratic Front government to commemorate the party conference. 

    Sudhakaran flayed the Communist party for shedding crocodile tears over the killing of Dheeraj. Infuriated by these remarks, DYFI cadres put up a poster of Sudharakan on a pole. The writing on it urged comrades to step on a pile of mud left below the poster and to stomp on Sudhakaran’s face to register their protest.

    Also Read: 17 Jaguars to fly past Rajpath in 'Amrit formation' depicting 75 years of independence

    Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Raging pit bull mauls child in Noida as owner looks on; 2 arrested, 1 on the run

    Recent Videos

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon
    World wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID poverty inequality skyrocketed Report gcw

    World's wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID; poverty, inequality skyrocketed: Report

    Video Icon
    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Must See

    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala
    Video Icon
    India News

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there
    Video Icon
    India News

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    World wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID poverty inequality skyrocketed Report gcw
    Video Icon
    World News

    World's wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID; poverty, inequality skyrocketed: Report