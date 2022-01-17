Uttar Pradesh: Raging pit bull mauls child in Noida as owner looks on; 2 arrested, 1 on the run

Based on a complaint, an FIR has been registered against three people in connection with the case. Two of the three accused have been arrested and one is on the run, the Noida Special ADCP said.

In a shocking incident, a child was mauled by a ferocious pit bull in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district even as neighbours tried to save the child from the clutches of the dog while the pet’s owner looked on. The incident took place in Badalpur village in the district's Dadri tehsil on Friday and the video went viral.

In a video of the incident, the ferocious pit bull can be seen mauling the child as two women make repeated attempts to release the wailing child from the dog's grip but fail. However, what’s even more shocking is that the dog’s owner can be seen standing on his terrace all this while but does nothing to rescue the child.

Later, two men then attack the dog with a stick and a bat, forcing it to let go of the child. The wounded pit bull can then be seen strolling back to his owner’s home.

Based on a complaint, an FIR has been registered against three people in connection with the case. Noida Special Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G said the police took cognizance of the viral video. Two of the three accused have been arrested and one is on the run, the ADCP added.

Several cases of attacks by feral dogs have been reported from across Uttar Pradesh. According to government data, around 12 children in various incidents were mauled to death by the feral dogs in UP in the year 2018.