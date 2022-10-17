Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

In an exclusive interview to Asianet News Network, Mallikarjun Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge, stated that the new Congress president won't be remote controlled by the Gandhi family and also highlighted that the election process is a healthy one that will result in the overall victory of the Grand Old Party.

Congress leader and KPCC communication wing head Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday stated that the election for the next AICC president is a healthy one in which eventually the party wins. Mallikarjun Kharge, a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, is pitted against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in the election and the former's son highlighted that the new president will not be remote controlled by the Gandhi family.

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, Priyank Kharge said, "More than a son, it's from a Congressman perspective. It's a healthy election. It's a democratic way of running the party and people. The cadres had asked for this, and that's why we are doing this now. So whatever this is, it is going to be a friendly contest between Mr Tharoor and Mr Kharge. Ultimately the party wins."

Asked if a non-Gandhi heading the party is the end of an era, Priyank Kharge added, "I would not say it's an era change because they will still be the guiding spirit whether it's Mr Tharoor who wins the election or Mr Kharge. Ultimately the people have a lot of faith in this family. People have immense faith in this family when it comes to taking this country forward, taking society forward, in preserving the Constitution. So, irrespective of who becomes the AICC president, they will still remain the guardian angels of the party."

Talking about the strengths and weakenesses of both the candidated, Priyank Kharge stated, "Mr Tharoor has great international experience. He has got great perspective on a lot of issues, but also so does Mr Kharge, who also comes from the organisation. Mr Tharoor might have close to 13-15 years of experience, organisational experience or electoral experience, whereas Mr Kharge comes in with an experience of over 50-53 years. He served right from the booth to the block president to now contesting for the AICC president, so he understands the cadres. He understands the policies of Congress. He understands the electoral politics of panchayat to parliament. They both have their pros and cons."

"No AICC preisdent will be remote controlled. I don't know why these questions are cropping up. The intention is to strengthen the party not weaken the party. Whoever becomes the president, their sole aim is to ensure that the party is strengthened and we come back to power so that we can preserve the Constitution, get rid of the economic instability that the country is currently facing, get our youth employed and ensure there is communal harmony," Priyank Kharge concluded.

Congress leaders queued up at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru to elect their first non-Gandhi president in 24 years. Several senior partymen, including Kharge himself, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and State Congress president D K Shivakumar, cast votes.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is passing through Karnataka, cast his vote at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari district.

The results of the election will be declared on October 19. If elected, the 80-year-old Kharge would be the second AICC president from Karnataka after S Nijalingappa and a second Dalit leader after Jagjivan Ram to hold the post.

Meanwhile, noting that there are 503 votes from Karnataka to elect the party president, Siddaramaiah said, "Kharge is a senior leader who has honestly served the party for over 5 decades and has a lot of experience. I feel that he will win with a huge majority. I'm confident that all votes from Karnataka would have gone in Kharge's favour. His victory is 100 percent certain."

Shivakumar, too, said Kharge has vast experience and has worked on party affairs in other States, which certainly would help manage the party. He said Tharoor did not contact him seeking any support. However, Kharge, unwilling to speak much, said there is nothing to say until the election results are out on October 19.

"Elections are going on well in all States, but in whose favour (votes are being cast) I don't know."

When told that leaders in Karnataka have said things in his favour, he said "Let's see what happens in the ballot box...let's see what happens after the counting."

Earlier in the day, Kharge spoke to Tharoor and wished the latter all the best. "My best wishes to @ShashiTharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen @INCIndia to build a stronger & better nation for the future generations," he tweeted.

A leader with more than 50 years of experience in politics, Kharge, elected MLA nine times in a row, has seen a steady rise in his career from humble beginnings as a unionist in his home district of Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi.

(With inputs from PTI)