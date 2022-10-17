Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

"Tharoor's campaign has struck a chord with the average Congress party workers. He will get a significant number of votes. This is not just in Tamil Nadu, but across the country," Karti Chidambaram said.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram has said that everyone will be pleasantly surprised by the outcome of the Congress Presidential election when the results are announced on October 19.

Expressing confidence over the Shashi Tharoor campaign, Karti said: "I am very encouraged by the response. We will poll significant votes in Tamil Nadu. Everybody is going to be pleasantly surprised on the day of counting and the number of votes we are going to get."

Tharoor becoming the leader of the party will bring greater focus to the party and will be able to attract the people to turn towards the Congress party, he said.

