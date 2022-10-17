Congress presidential poll voting concludes; results to be out on October 19

The elections were held three years after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as President after the Congress's second consecutive election defeat in 2019. Sonia Gandhi, who had stepped down as the party's interim leader, was persuaded to return in August 2019.

Over 9000 Congress leaders voted on Monday to elect a non-Gandhi as party chief for the first time in more than 20 years. Even though veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge is widely regarded as the favourite, his opponent Shashi Tharoor declared himself 'confident' despite the odds.

In today's presidential election, Congress will elect a non-Gandhi president for the first time in 24 years.

Commenting on the new Congress chief election, Congress MP and former Goa chief minister Francisco Sardinha said Shashi Tharoor should have withdrawn from the election, allowing Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge to be elected unopposed. "Ninety-nine per cent of Goa Congressmen will vote for Mallikarjun Kharge," he said.

when asked Mallikarjun Kharge if he would get a clean sweep, as some Congress delegates predict, he said, "Whether it is a clean sweep or not will be known on October 19. How can we forecast now? If I say anything now, it will demonstrate that I have an overabundance of ego."

While talking to the media, Shashi Tharoor said, "I'm certain. The fate of the Congress party rests with its members. The odds were stacked against us because the party leaders and establishment backed the other candidate."

While Kharge was greeted enthusiastically by the delegates in Chennai, Tharoor's reception in his home state was lukewarm. Many senior leaders in Kerala have openly expressed their support for Kharge.

The perception that Kharge is the 'approved' candidate has led to speculation that he is a proxy candidate for the Gandhis. Kharge has stated publicly that he would seek the assistance of the Gandhis if necessary.

Kharge and Tharoor have stated that the Gandhis remain strictly neutral in the election.

"I have been waiting for this day for a long time," said Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, who voted in the morning.

Except in 1937, 1950, 1997, and 2000, when there was more than one candidate, Congress was primarily led by a member of the Gandhi family, who was chosen unanimously for five years.

