Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

In a deeply disturbing incident, a cow calf was deliberately crushed by a car, causing widespread outrage. The incident, which took place in Bilaspur, involved an individual identified as Sheikh Shahid, who allegedly reversed his car intentionally to harm the calf.

According to the video captured on CCTV revealed that as the car moved in reverse, the calf cried out in distress. Nearby cows, presumably the calf's mother and other cows, rushed to the scene, responding to the cries. Despite their efforts, the vehicle continued to reverse, ultimately crushing the calf.

One X user expressed their anger and concern, stating, "Immediate action should be taken against such people and their license should be cancelled otherwise they can take someone else's life in future."

Another user added, "Oh my, how the mother cow was in agony after seeing this. Why so much hatred after all. I request Chhattisgarh police to arrest this dog immediately otherwise if it falls in the hands of any Sanatani Hindu he will fill it with straw then don't say anything."

The brutality of the act has sparked a wave of anger and condemnation. Many are calling for strict action against those involved, highlighting the need for greater protection of animals and stricter enforcement of animal cruelty laws.

