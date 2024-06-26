Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    THIS social media influencer launched her AI clone for paid chat. What happened next will shock you

    The 24-year-old influencer uploaded over 2000 hours of her content, voice, and personality to develop CarynAI, an AI entity designed to chat with followers. The service, which cost subscribers $1 per minute, promised an experience with "the girl you see in your dreams."

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

    In a startling experiment, Caryn Marjorie, a social media influencer with 2.7 million followers on Snapchat, created an AI clone of herself to interact with her followers. However, the project soon took an alarming turn, revealing potential risks associated with new AI technologies.

    The 24-year-old influencer uploaded over 2000 hours of her content, voice, and personality to develop CarynAI, an AI entity designed to chat with followers. The service, which cost subscribers $1 per minute, promised an experience with "the girl you see in your dreams." Initially, it seemed like a revolutionary way for Marjorie to engage with her audience on a large scale.

    However, according to News Corp Australia, the conversations soon veered into dangerous and explicit territories. CarynAI began supporting and engaging in highly sexualised and explicit fantasies, particularly with male subscribers. Marjorie later recalled that some of the chat logs were so explicit and vulgar that they might have been considered illegal if exchanged between two humans.

    "A lot of the chat logs I read were so scary that I wouldn't even want to talk about it in real life," Marjorie said. What was even more disturbing was how CarynAI responded to these hypersexualised demands, playing along with the dark fantasies of users.

    Experts warn that this case highlights the dangers of unchecked AI technology and its potential for abuse and illegal activity. The incident also raises significant concerns about data privacy and the blurring of lines between public and private identities in the digital age.

    Marjorie ultimately ended this version of CarynAI in early 2024, feeling that she had lost control over her AI persona.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 5:43 PM IST
