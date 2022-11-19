Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

"The churn of knowledge from Kashi Tamil Sangamam should be a research source for the young generation. Knowledge from these gatherings should be seeded for National Unity," Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Tamil Nadu and Kashi as timeless centres of culture and civilisation that are also centres of the world's oldest languages.

Inaugurating the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long programme to celebrate, rediscover and reaffirm the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi said: "If in Tamil Nadu there is the blessing of Lord Rameshwaram, in Kashi there is Baba Vishwanath. Both Tamil Nadu and Kashi are 'Shaktimay' (drenched in the devotion of Goddess Shakti) and 'Shivmay' (drenched in the devotion of Lord Shiv)."

"Tamil is the most sacred language in the world. The nation is proud when we speak about the oldest language in the world. 130 crore Indians have the responsibility to protect the Tamil culture. The churn of knowledge from Kashi Tamil Sangamam should be a research source for the young generation. Knowledge from these gatherings should be seeded for National Unity," Prime Minister Modi said.

Over 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be participating in seminars and interacting with like-minded people. The Sangamam aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life, including traders, scholars and artisans, from the two ancient seats of learning to share their culture and knowledge and learn from their experience.

A month-long exhibition of books, documentaries, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, history, tourist places and art forms of the two regions will also be held in Varanasi. The endeavour is in sync with the National Education Policy's emphasis on integrating modern knowledge systems with the wealth of Indian knowledge systems.

The Banaras Hindu University and IIT Madras are the programme's implementation agencies.

