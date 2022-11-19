Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Harassed by govt...' Tribal welfare NGO HRDS to move out of Kerala

    The HRDS hogged the limelight when it hired Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the sensational gold smuggling case in February this year.

    Tribal welfare NGO HRDS to move out of Kerala
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 9:26 AM IST

    The High Range Rural Development Society (HRDS), an NGO that has been engaged in tribal welfare projects in Attappadi in Kerala, has decided to move its centre outside the state, alleging harassment by the government.

    Also Read: Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas

    The HRDS hogged the limelight when it hired Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the sensational gold smuggling case in February this year. Though Swapna was appointed as the director of the Corporate Social Responsibility section under the women empowerment division, the organisation sacked her in July, citing government interference as the reason.

    "The HRDS has become a victim of state terrorism for providing a job to Swapna Suresh four months ago," was the statement given by HRDS when they annulled her employment.

    Aji Krishnan, secretary of HRDS, says that the organisation's offices are regularly raided by officials even now. "Why is the government afraid of us," he asks. 

    Aji Krishnan alleges that the government has been hounding HRDS ever since Swapna Suresh started working for them.

    Formed in 1995, the HRDS works in tribal areas spread across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Tripura, Assam and Jharkhand. According to its website, "HRDS INDIA primarily focuses on uplifting living standards of the oppressed, especially the Tribes. Several welfare projects have been initiated across India that directly benefit many tribal families. The projects undertaken spread across varied sectors like education, health, livelihood and women empowerment."

    The SC/ST Commission has already called for an inquiry into the complaint that the NGO has encroached into land belonging to tribals. Aji Krishnan is also the accused in a case against an attack on tribals and confiscation of their land.

    The government has prohibited HRDS from constructing houses for the tribal community in Attappadi. This came after the houses built by the NGO were found to be inappropriate for the locality. The ban on construction was issued by the Sub Collector of Ottappalam, followed by an order from the Attappadi nodal officer.

    Also Read: Shraddha murder: 5 red flags women should look out for in toxic relationship

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2022, 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde-led Maharashtra Govt over stalling civic projects - adt

    Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde-led Maharashtra Govt over stalling civic projects

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas on two-child norm for controlling population; check details AJR

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas on two-child norm for controlling population; check details

    Shraddha Walker was hospitalised with severe back, shoulder pain in 2020: Doctor - adt

    Shraddha Walker was hospitalised with severe back, shoulder pain in 2020: Doctor

    Shraddha murder Aaftab was sacked from call centre for bad behaviour say sources gcw

    Shraddha murder: Aaftab was sacked from call centre for bad behaviour, say sources

    Gurugram Ghaziabad civic authorities ban 11 foreign dog breeds; check new pet policy - adt

    Gurugram, Ghaziabad civic authorities ban 11 foreign dog breeds; check new pet policy

    Recent Stories

    He is still Cristiano Ronaldo to me - Anthony Elanga following explosive interview with Piers Morgan-ayh

    'He is still Cristiano Ronaldo to me' - Anthony Elanga following explosive interview with Piers Morgan

    Senior national selection committee sacked by BCCI, new committee to focus on split captaincy-ayh

    Senior national selection committee sacked by BCCI, new committee to focus on split captaincy

    football ISL 2022-23: Mixed fortunes on play as Kerala Blasters FC eye redemption against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mixed fortunes on play as Kerala Blasters FC eye redemption against Hyderabad FC

    Get rid of body odour with the help of these DIY remedies sur

    Get rid of body odour with the help of these DIY remedies

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC look to put Mumbai City heartbreak behind as they host Jamshedpur FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC look to put Mumbai City heartbreak behind as they host Jamshedpur FC

    Recent Videos

    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon