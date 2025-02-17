BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Sam Pitroda, Alleges Congress-China Agreement | Asianet Newsable

On Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda's statement, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "...Sam Pitroda has openly revealed the Congress party's agreement with China... The serious thing is that the kind of thing Sam Pitroda has said is a very deep blow to India's identity, diplomacy and sovereignty... Rahul Gandhi has also given many similar statements abroad... Some time ago, on his foreign tour, he had said that China has solved the problem of unemployment very well... Our 20 soldiers were martyred in Galwan and after that, if your overseas President speaks such language, then it is condemnable..."